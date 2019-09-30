Woman dies after being shot in Clinton Township

A woman was shot and killed Sept. 28, 2019 in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was found shot in the face Saturday in Clinton Township, she was taken to a hospital where she was not expected to survive.

She died about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police said someone called police about a man racking a long gun, yelling and firing the weapon on Stafford Street.

When officers arrived, the 26-year-old man dropped the gun and was arrested, police said.

The officers checked the home and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to McLaren Macomb.

A police officer stands outside of a Clinton Township home on Sept. 29, 2019, the day after a woman was fatally shot. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.