Woman dies after being struck by car while riding motorized scooter in Novi parking lot

NOVI, Mich. - A 73-year-old woman died overnight after being struck by a car while riding a motorized scooter in a Novi parking lot.

Police said the woman was in the Suburban Collection parking lot on her scooter when a driver made a turn and hit her.

The woman was alert and talking when officials took her to the hospital, but she died overnight, police said.

Officers said the driver called 911 after the incident and cooperated with police. Speed wasn't a factor, but it was raining and it might have been difficult to see, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation and will be turned over to prosecutors because there was a death, Novi police said.

Family members were with the woman at the time of the incident.

