ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 75-year-old woman died around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in a house fire in the 28200 block of Maple.

The other resident inside the house, a 42-year-old woman, was transported by the Roseville Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

