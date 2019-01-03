Woman dies in west Michigan jail cell while being held on minor charges

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. - A 34-year-old woman died just days after she was booked into the Montcalm County Jail in west Michigan.

According to a report by WOODTV, Amber Bills was being held on two contempt of court charges and for not having an operator’s license on her. Her mother told WOODTV that Bills was booked Dec. 22 and was scheduled to be released Jan. 2.

In a statement, Montcalm County Sheriff Mike Williams said Bills was found unresponsive inside her cell Sunday. He said early autopsy results showed Bills had an undiagnosed perforated ulcer. The sheriff said officers started CPR and called for medical help when their efforts were unsuccessful.

However, the woman's mother believes jail workers are to blame for her daughter's death.

"It’s like they’re trying to cover something up or hide something," Karen Zwyghuizen told WOODTV. "I just would like some answers so that I can put this to rest and if it was something wrong that the jail had done, man up and say it."

Here is the full report from WOODTV:

