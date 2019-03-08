Woman dramatically rescued after SUV drives into creek in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities executed a dramatic rescue after a woman drove her car into an icy creek Thursday, reportedly due to an apparent medical issue.

A 71-year-old woman became trapped in her SUV after it drove into Stone Creek in Frenchtown Township. As the water rose around her, she grabbed her phone and called her son. With the woman unable to give a location, he frantically called 911.

A dispatcher called her cellphone and used state-of-the-art technology to ping her phone to give authorities her location. Firefighters arrived at Kiwanis Park and quickly went to work to free the woman, trapped in water that was 30 degrees below zero.

Crews eventually rescued the woman from the freezing creek, but they were worried the current could take her.

She was placed in a rescue sling and was rushed to a local hospital, where the next 24 hours are critical.

Authorities said she had some kind of medical condition that caused her to become disoriented.