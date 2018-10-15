News

Woman driving to see family carjacked at gunpoint on Detroit's west side

By Dane Sager Kelly

DETROIT - A car was stolen at gunpoint Saturday morning while its driver was going to visit family. 

According to authorities, a woman was driving to her aunt's house. She was carjacked in front of the house near the intersection of Rutland Street and Schoolcraft Road. 

The car that was stolen is a white 2016 Dodge Charger.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.

