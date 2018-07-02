Woman ejected into lake as personal watercraft explodes in Commerce Twp.

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A personal watercraft in Commerce Township exploded Saturday afternoon, ejecting the rider into the lake.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded just before 3 p.m. to a report that a watercraft had exploded near a boat dock on Union Lake. Police said the 43-year-old operator told them she was seated on the watercraft and attempted to start it when trapped fuel vapors ignited, causing a fire and an explosion.

Police said she was thrown from the watercraft into the water and received cuts and abrasions to her foot and ankle. She was transported to Providence Park Hospital in Novi by paramedics for medical treatment. Her condition is listed as stable.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.