A woman fell out of a moving car in Warren, police said. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - A woman was injured Thursday after falling out of a moving car and being hit by a back tire, according to Warren police.

The woman fell out of her car around 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the area of 11 Mile and Hoover roads, police said. She was struck by a back tire in the head, according to authorities.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police said.

Officials didn't provide an update on her condition.

