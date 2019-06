DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a woman was found burned to death.

It happened early Monday morning on the city’s west side, near Pickford and Greenview.

Police were called to a vacant house fire when they found the body behind the abandoned home.

No arrests have been made.

