Woman found dead at house fire in Rose Township

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan State Police Arson Unit is investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday night at a house fire in Rose Township.

The fire started about 10:25 p.m. at a home on Margaret Drive in the area of Fish Lake Road and Fenton Road. Officials say the 52-year-old woman lived at the home with her husband, though he was not home when the fire started.

Due to there not being fire hydrants in the area, fire officials say they had to bring water in on tanker trucks in order to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

