Woman found dead in Troy pond after leaving home to look for dog identified

TROY, Mich. - The body of a woman found Thursday morning in a pond near the Emerald Lakes Subdivision in Troy has been identified.

The woman was identified as Jeri Christy, of Troy. She was 61 years old.

Troy police said Christy went looking for a lost dog in the neighborhood near Atkins Road and it appears she drowned in the pond. Foul play is not suspected.

Someone walking in the area spotted her body in the pond about 7 a.m. Thursday.

“A resident there found a body floating in one of the lakes this morning and called us,” said Sgt. Megan Lehman. “We started an investigation and found no signs of foul play. It appears to be an accidental drowning.”

Police said the woman's dog did return home.

