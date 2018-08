CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was found dead Sunday night inside a shed in what Clinton Township police are investigating as a homicide.

The discovery was made at the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Road and Metro Parkway.

Police said they believe this death is connected to a missing person case.

Authorities are waiting for a search warrant before they can get inside the shed.

