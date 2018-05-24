Woman had 'multiple cocktails' before driving wrong way on Sterling Heights road, police say

Police said a woman was driving the wrong way after having "multiple cocktails." (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police said a woman accused of driving the wrong way on a road in Sterling Heights admitted to having multiple cocktails.

An officer was called to Metro Parkway and Van Dyke on Monday for reports of a wrong-way driver. When the officer pulled the woman over, he said he was overwhelmed by the smell of intoxicants and saw an empty bottle of vodka in the vehicle.

The woman said she didn't know she was going the wrong way and admitted to having multiple cocktails before driving, the officer said.

A breath test revealed the woman had a .22 blood alcohol content, according to authorities.

