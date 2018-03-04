Woman hit, killed on I-94 in Detroit after getting out of vehicle to check crash damage

DETROIT - A woman was killed early Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle on westbound I-94 in Detroit.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that rear-ended another vehicle in the center lane of the freeway between I-75 and Beaubien Street just after 2 a.m. The vehicle that was hit from behind left the scene.

The woman in the at-fault vehicle got out to check the damage, despite three other passengers yelling at her to get back inside, police said.

Another driver who saw the vehicle in the center lane swerved to avoid the crash, but hit the woman, killing her, police said.

The driver who hit the woman drove for 200 more yards before stopping. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No other injuries were reported.

