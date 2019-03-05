Woman hits cop car, injures two Detroit officers while trying to go around 2 vehicles, officials say

A police car after a crash on Alter Road in Detroit on March 5, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 69-year-old woman was at fault for hitting a cop car and injuring two Detroit police officers, according to authorities.

Police said the woman tried to go around two vehicles around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Alter Road and Charlevoix Street on the city's east side.

She struck the police car while the two officers were inside, police said.

The woman and both officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are all stable, officials said.

