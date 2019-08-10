Woman hospitalized after being pulled from 4 feet of water in Saline

SALINE, Mich. - Police spent hours in a Saline park investigating after a 32-year-old woman was recovered from less than 4 feet of water and is now in critically grave condition.

Police and the county dive team have been searching the scene for hours, both in the woods and in the creek in Saline's Mill Pond Park.

Police said they have no reason to suspect any sort of foul play. The incident happened Friday afternoon.

Police do not know what caused her to go underwater. Divers spent hours searching the river for her dress, investigators believe finding the dress would validate what witnesses claim to have seen.

They have not located her dress. Police said more work needs to be done.

