Woman in critical condition after being hit by train in South Lyon

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday in critical condition after she was struck by a train in South Lyon, officials said.

The incident happened at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at 10 Mile Road east of Reynold Sweet Boulevard.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene and found a woman unconscious but breathing.

She was given first aid and taken to Novi Providence Park in critical condition.

Officials said 10 Mile Road and Reynold Sweet Boulevard were closed due to the train stopped on the tracks, but the roads have since reopened.

Authorities believe the woman was on a trail trying to cross the tracks when she was hit, but the investigation is ongoing.

