Woman in custody after crashing stolen pickup truck during police chase in Clinton Township

Macomb County deputies said their pursuit of a stolen pickup truck ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman is in custody Tuesday after crashing a stolen pickup truck during a police chase in Clinton Township, according to officials.

Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff's Department started to pursue the stolen pickup truck in the area of 21 Mile Road and North Avenue, officials said.

The pickup struck another vehicle at the intersection of Harper Avenue and Quinn Road, police said.

There were no serious injuries caused by the crash.

A woman in her 40s was taken into custody after the crash, police said.

