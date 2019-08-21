Woman in custody, manhunt for driver continues after police chase from Southfield to Detroit

DETROIT - Police have arrested a woman and are still searching for a driver who fled on foot after leading officers on a chase from Southfield to Detroit, according to authorities.

Officials said they tried to conduct a traffic stop Wednesday morning at Nine Mile Road and Providence Drive in Southfield when the driver fled the scene.

Police believe the driver might have driven toward officers before speeding away, but nobody was struck.

The chase went from Southfield Road to Southfield Freeway to the area of Lyndon Avenue and Penrod Street in Detroit.

A man got out of the vehicle and fled into the Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood west of the Southfield Freeway, police said. The manhunt is ongoing.

Vehicle abandoned by chase suspect in Detroit on Aug. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

A woman also got out of the car and walked down the street, police said. She walked right up to police officers and was taken into custody when they learned she was involved, according to authorities.

A woman arrested during an Aug. 21, 2019, manhunt for a Southfield police chase suspect in Detroit. (WDIV)

Here is aerial video of the woman talking to police officers:

"After the police left the corner, left the scene, that's when the female came out of the car," a witness said. "She walked out of the car and stood right here at the corner."

The woman was taken in for questioning, officers said.

Police said an AK-47 and a handgun were found in the vehicle.

The vehicle involved in the chase has been impounded, police said.

Officers from the Southfield Police Department, the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police are involved in the search.

Police don't believe the driver is armed. Witnesses said he's not wearing any shoes.

Here's aerial video of the manhunt:

