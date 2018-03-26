Woman injured after catching fire while on porch in Inkster

A woman suffered fatal burns at a home in Inkster on Monday, March 26, 2018. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - A woman was injured Monday morning after suffering burns caused by a fire on a porch in Inkster.

The fire happened in the 4100 block of Moore Street.

According to the Inkster Fire Department, the woman was badly burned and was taken to the hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear how the woman caught fire. Neighbors say the woman regularly smokes on the porch.

Authorities said there were no signs of accelerants.

No other information was made available.

