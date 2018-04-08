Woman injured after vacant house next door catches fire in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A woman was injured Sunday morning when a vacant house next to her Southwest Detroit home caught fire.

When crews got to the fire near the intersections of Olivet and Lawndale streets, just down the street from a fire station, the home was fully engulfed and they needed to focus on protecting the woman's home next door. The side of the home was melted by the fire.

A fire engulfs a vacant home in Southwest Detroit on April 8, 2018. (WDIV)

"She woke up screaming, 'I could feel it,'" said George Luperna, the woman's grandson.

Luperna had to help get his grandmother out of the home. She suffered injuries to her legs.

Crews said it's the second time they've responded to a fire in the area. The cause is under investigation.

“My house could have be on the ground right now over city not tearing down these houses," Luperna said.

