Woman injured, dog killed, in Lake Orion Township hit-and-run

LAKE ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Oakland County woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being run over while walking her dog in Orion Township.

The woman suffered a broken arm and her dog was killed in the collision. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it's looking for a white SUV believed to have struck them.

The SUV fled from the scene.

Authorities believe it's a white Chevrolet Uplander made between 2005 and 2009, but it could also be an Oldsmobile or Pontiac minivan. They are all similar models.

The vehicle has a wide black trim or rub rail on the doors and it's likely the vehicle has some front-end or driver's side damage.

The Sheriff's Office said it's impossible for the driver to not to know what he or she did.

Local 4 attempted to speak with the woman but she was in surgery all afternoon to repair her broken bones.

If you know anything about the incident or see the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 248-393-0090.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.