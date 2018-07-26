Woman injured, dog killed when hit-and-run driver hits them on wrong side of road in Oakland County

A woman was injured and a dog was killed by a hit-and-run driver. (WDIV)

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was injured and a dog was killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver who crossed over to the wrong side of the road and struck them, police said.

The 66-year-old Orion Township woman was walking her 10-year-old poodle mix west on Morgan Road near Homesite Drive. She was walking on the eastbound side so she could see oncoming traffic, police said.

A driver heading west on Morgan Road crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the woman and her dog from behind, according to Oakland County deputies. The woman yelled for the driver to stop and help her, but the SUV continued west on Morgan Road, officials said.

Another driver stopped to help the woman and called 911.

The woman has a fractured arm, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Her dog was killed. Oakland Animal Hospital officials picked up the poodle mix at the scene.

The victim described the vehicle as a large, white SUV with two windows in the rear and long, vertical brake lights.

Deputies searched the area but couldn't find the vehicle, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tip callers can remain anonymous.

