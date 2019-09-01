Woman killed in crash after stolen vehicle driver loses control, hits tree

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of East McNichols Road and Bradford Avenue.
A young woman was killed in the crash, police say.
According to police, the unidentified victim was ejected from a stolen 2002 black Chevy Tahoe after the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a tree. The other females in the vehicle were transported to a hospital and are being treated.
The victim and other females are all ages 15 to 20.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
