Woman killed in Hazel Park, man in custody

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Hazel Park police are investigating a homicide in the 23000 block of Hughes, which is across the street from Hazel Park High School.

Sources tell Local 4, a woman in her late 30s was murdered and a man was taken into custody.

At this time, we do not know the age of the man that was taken into custody or relationship, if any.

We do know that a knife was recovered across the street from the scene in the yard of a religious youth center.

