Woman killed in house fire on Hanks Lane in Sterling Heights

A woman was killed in a house fire April 2, 2019 on Hanks Lane in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A woman died after a house fire Tuesday morning in the 42800 block of Hanks Lane in Sterling Heights.

The woman was in her 90s. She was rushed to a hospital after firefighters found the home fully engulfed. She was alone in the home at the time.

Ed Miller, an assistant fire chief with the Sterling Heights Fire Department, said drivers on Mound Road first spotted the fire about 4:40 a.m.

"They saw smoke and flames, so that's how we were notified about it," said Miller.

Miller said the fire was well underway when firefighters arrived. He said the house was smoke-filled and as they were pulling the woman out of the home the room that she was in ignited.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

