Woman meets man who saved her from upside-down car in pond at St. Clair Shores Golf Course

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The woman who was rescued from an upside-down car that rolled into a pond at the St. Clair Shores Golf Course met the passer-by who saved her.

Kelly Spraller's car flipped off the highway Tuesday in St. Clair Shores and landed upside down in the golf course pond. To her surprise, a man jumped into the water to save her.

"I was driving on I-94, looked over, saw smoke on the golf course and a car flipped upside down," Mike Jacobson said.

He said he didn't think twice about pulling over to help.

"I emptied out my pockets and asked the guy how deep it was and jumped in the water and tried to see what I could do," Jacobson said.

He opened Spraller's car door and got her out safely before moving on with his day. But he saw Spraller's story Tuesday on Local 4 News at 11 p.m.

On Wednesday, the two got to meet. They talked about the crash.

"Until I heard you, (I thought), 'OK, somebody's here, so somebody knows I'm in here,' and then I heard you yell to other people that you were talking to me," Spraller said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.