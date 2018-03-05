Woman missing after not returning home from work, police say

DETROIT - Authorities are searching for a woman who was last heard from Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Angela Caraway, 29, called her husband to let him know she was on her way home from work, but she never showed up and he has not heard from her since.

Police described Caraway as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and light and dark brown braids.

She was last seen wearing green scrubs and a green jacket and was driving a silver 2016 Dodge Dart.

Anyone with information on Caraway's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5800.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.