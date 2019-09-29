Woman not expected to survive after being shot in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was found shot in the face Saturday in Clinton Township, she was taken to a hospital where she is not expected to survive.
Police said someone called police about a man racking a long gun, yelling and firing the weapon on Stafford Street.
When officers arrived, the 26-year-old man dropped the gun and was arrested, police said.
The officers checked the home and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to McLaren Macomb.
