Woman punched in face twice, forced to open safe during robbery in Detroit, police say

A 25-year-old woman was punched in the face twice during a robbery in Detroit, according to police. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 25-year-old woman was punched in the face twice and forced to open a safe during a robbery at the Detroit business where she works, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at a store in the 6400 block of West Warren Avenue, police said.

The assistant manager was closing the store when a man in a ski mask forced her back inside, officials said. He hit her twice in the face and forced her to open the safe before fleeing, police said.

The man is black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a medium build, police said. He was wearing all black clothing and a white ski mask.

A police K-9 unit was called to the scene. Police have not announced any arrests.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.