Woman recalls comforting man after he was fatally struck by car in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Without thinking twice, people rushed to help a man who was hit by a car in Roseville Saturday.

The man was hit Saturday evening on Gratiot Avenue near Martin Street, and later died at an area hospital.

A woman who witnessed the immediate aftermath said she tried to protect the victim. Emily Crossbow said she’s heartbroken she couldn’t do more to save his life. She was with the victim as he slipped into unconsciousness.

Families in the area rushed to help the young man lying in the street.

"Right away my first instinct was to protect him," Crossbow said.

The great grandmother was taking her grandchildren to McDonald's when she jumped into action to help the stranger.

Crossbow said she saw something flying through the air a moment earlier and then realized it was the body of the young man.

She started to comfort the 25-year-old Madison Heights man who was badly injured

"'It’s going to be OK,'" Crossbow told Local 4 News of what she said to the man. "'OK honey, stay with us."

Roseville police said the man was crossing against the light when he was hit by a driver.

The 58-year-old Waterford man who was driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

Crossbow said she’s since spoken with the man’s family, who thanked her for comforting their son in his final moments.

"I am so sad for this family," Crossbow said. "I’ll never forget him. Period."

She added that the family told her they don’t blame the driver.

Police said they do not believe the driver was drinking or doing drugs. They’re waiting for toxicology results on the victim.

