Woman robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Somerset Collection in Troy; 2 suspects in custody

TROY, Mich. - A woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the Somerset Collection and two suspects were taken into police custody.

Police said the woman was walking up to her vehicle on the south side of Macy’s when two men approached her. One of the men was armed with a pistol.

One of the robbers allegedly told the woman to turn over her money and bags or she would be “blown away.” The second man demanded her cell phone and glasses.

The woman turned over the items and the suspects fled on foot through the parking lot.

Troy investigators determined the suspects were in custody with the Southfield Police Department on another charge Wednesday.

Police said evidence connects the suspects to the robbery and the weapon used in the robbery was an airsoft gun.

Both suspects are 17-year-old boys from Southfield and were charged with one count of armed robbery and felony firearms violations.



