Woman runs over boyfriend with car while trying to flee assault in Orion Township

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 26-year-old Village of Clarkston woman allegedly ran over her boyfriend with her car after he assaulted her, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Mayer Court after several neighbors called 911 to report a disturbance between a man and a woman.

When officials arrived, witnesses directed them to the side of the residence where they saw a red Dodge Dart on top of a man, he was lying beneath the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Officials used a jack to free him and began administering life-saving measures.

Investigation by Oakland County detectives revealed that the woman was assaulted by her 28-year-old boyfriend, of Orion Township, during a domestic dispute.

The woman was trying to leave the residence in her car when the man jumped on the hood. She backed up and hit a tree.

Her boyfriend fell off the hood and onto the ground. That's when she drove forward and ran him over.

She immediately stopped the car when she realized he was trapped underneath, according to the release.

The man was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The woman was taken by deputies to St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital in Pontiac to be treated for injuries sustained during the initial assault. She is in stable condition and has been released from the hospital.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

