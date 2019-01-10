Woman's wallet stolen from Bloomfield Twp. store; debit card used by multiple people in Southfield

Police are seeking multiple people after a woman's wallet was stolen from a Bloomfield Township Trader Joe's and her debit card was used at a Southfield Target. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a woman's debit card was used to make multiple purchases at a Southfield Target store after her wallet was stolen while she shopped in Bloomfield Township.

Police said the victim, a West Bloomfield woman, was shopping at Trader Joe’s at 6536 Telegraph Road on Friday afternoon when a woman approached her and they had a brief conversation. When the victim went to pay for her groceries, she noticed her wallet was missing.

The victim told police that she believes the woman talked to her as a distraction so someone else could steal the wallet.

After making a police report, the victim received a text from her bank about possible fraudulent purchases made with her card in Southfield, police said. Multiple people used the victim's debit card to purchase gift cards from several registers at Target. Police said the purchases occurred within 30 minutes of the wallet theft.

Surveillance video captured the people wanted for using the victim's card.

