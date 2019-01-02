Woman says driver exposed himself to her in parking lot of Somerset Mall in Troy

A woman said a driver exposed himself to her at Somerset Mall in Troy, according to police. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A woman said a driver exposed himself to her in the parking lot of Somerset Mall in Troy, according to police.

The woman said she parked in the northeast section of the parking lot at 6:21 p.m. Dec. 28 when a gray car parked next to her.

After about five minutes, the woman got out of her car and walked away, but the other driver called out to get her attention, she told police.

As she turned to the open passenger door window, she saw the man was exposing himself as he propositioned her, police said.

The woman refused and walked away, officials said.

Officers weren't able to find the man or his vehicle.

