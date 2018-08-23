Woman says she narrowly escaped abduction attempt while taking walk on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating after a woman said she narrowly escaped an abduction attempt while taking a walk on Detroit's west side.

Pam Willis said she discovered the dangers lurking in the city as she hit the pavement for a summer stroll just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"I recently started up at the beginning of the summer," Willis said. "I circle it once and I was working on my second lap."

Before Willis could get to the intersection of West Chicago Street and Southfield Freeway, a white cargo van with a broken window caught her attention.

"It was busted out with a board on it, like they put on abandoned houses," Willis said. "It went by slowly, and then I saw it come back. But when it did, the man was halfway out of the car, jumping in front of me, telling me what to do."

Willis said the driver wore a ski mask and barked orders at gunpoint. He insisted she get in the van.

"He told me he was going to kill me once he finished with me," Willis said.

With her hands up, Willis said she followed the man's demands, but at some point, she saw a chance to break free.

"I put my foot in there," Willis said. "I guess he through I was going to get in, and I just turned and took my body weight and pushed him as hard as I could."

The man held her sweatshirt tightly, Willis said. She got away with a ripped T-shirt and a few scars on her chest.

"I just ran for my life," Willis said. "All I thought about was my family and everyone I'd be leaving behind."

As Detroit police investigate the attempted abduction, Willis refuses to walk alone anymore. She said she hopes the man is caught soon.

"I learned my lesson," Willis said. "I learned a valuable lesson. It will never happen again."

