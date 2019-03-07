Woman says singer R. Kelly sexually assaulted her in Detroit when she was 13

DETROIT - As R. Kelly sits in a Chicago lockup, Detroit police are working to talk to a woman in connection with a claim that he sexually assaulted the then-13-year-old back in 2001.

Thursday is the second day of bombshell interviews surrounding the R. Kelly sexual abuse investigation. In the morning, his two live-in girlfriends defended him and threw their own parents under the bus.

As if R. Kelly's heated television interview Wednesday wasn't enough, the singer is now facing sexual abuse allegations in Detroit.

Police are investigating a 30-year-old woman's claim that she was sexually assaulted by R. Kelly about 18 years ago.

Detroit police aren't saying whether they've been able to contact the victim or her attorney, Gloria Allred, but the details of the alleged abuse are alarming.

The woman said she was assaulted at a hotel in 2001 and had an abusive relationship with R. Kelly for years.

She claims there were several encounters with R. Kelly at his Atlanta home and that the singer gave her herpes when she was 17 years old.

Detroit police said there will be more to come in the case at a later time.

