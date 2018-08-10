Woman says six men sexually assaulted her inside Detroit home

DETROIT - A woman claims several men sexually assaulted her in the basement of her home.

Police said it happened in the 20400 block of Cardoni Street, near 8 Mile Road and I-75.

“There’s so much stuff that goes on here,” said Mary Ellen Shock.

Shock said her neighborhood is normally a quiet neighborhood, but there’s a bad apple in the garden.

“You see people in and out, I don’t know who lives there," Shock said. "I mean you recognize repeat customers, if you will, but I don’t engage."

Local 4 was at the home Friday morning. Police received several calls of an alleged sexual assault.

A woman claimed six men forced her into the basement where all of six of them sexually assaulted her. Neighbors say they have complained about the constant activity at the home.

"I mean this is a family neighborhood. There’s a bunch of kids across the street, he’s got grand-kids, I got kids. There are kids all over here,” said Shock.

Now, they’re just tired of the foolishness. They say there’s only one solution.

“Shut it down, close it down,” said Shock.



