Woman sentenced in death of infant in hot Michigan home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A 23-year-old western Michigan woman charged in the death of her 6-month-old son who was left in a car seat in a sweltering home will serve at least 20 years in prison.

Lovily Johnson of Wyoming, Michigan, was sentenced Thursday in Kent County Circuit Court in Grand Rapids.

Johnson pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder.

Police have said Noah Johnson was ignored for parts of three days in 2017 in an attic bedroom that was 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius).

Johnson's attorney has said she was overwhelmed by being a young mother and caring for other children.

