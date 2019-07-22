Woman shoots husband, barricades herself in Southfield home, police say

A woman barricaded herself in a bedroom after shooting a man in Southfield on July 21, 2019. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are dealing with a woman barricaded in a Southfield home.

According to the Southfield Police Department, just after 4 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 21000 block of Winchester Street on reports of a woman who had shot her husband and barricaded herself in the bedroom.

Local 4 cameras witnessed several police officers coming and going from the home, just south of Inglenook Park.

A SWAT team, a large armored tactical vehicle, fire crews and paramedics are on the scene.

Police said they found the body of a man on the home's kitchen floor and are attempting to talk the woman out of the house peacefully.

Michigan State Police are assisting the Southfield Police Department with the situation.

Police situation unfolding in Southfield. A tank just rolled up to a home at Winchester and Lahser Rd. SWAT team, firefighters and EMTs on scene. A few neighbors are watching from their front lawns. Stay with @Local4News for updates pic.twitter.com/s3MsQNH5IC — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) July 21, 2019

BREAKING: Southfield PD says a woman has barricaded herself inside a home at Winchester/Lahser. A male victim was found on the kitchen floor. Cops carried him out, and discovered he had been fatally shot. Police are talking to the woman, trying to convince her to come out. pic.twitter.com/XLAIIPFamz — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) July 21, 2019

BREAKING: MSP Bomb Squad has just pulled up. Troopers are removing a robot (similar to the one used in the St Clair Shores stand-off). Southfield PD say a woman has barricaded herself inside. A man was fatally shot. Robot will enter home giving cops an idea of where she is. pic.twitter.com/xY78svlGzk — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) July 22, 2019

