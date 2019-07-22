News

Woman shoots husband, barricades herself in Southfield home, police say

By Priya Mann - Reporter, Dane Sager Kelly - Web Producer

A woman barricaded herself in a bedroom after shooting a man in Southfield on July 21, 2019. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are dealing with a woman barricaded in a Southfield home.

According to the Southfield Police Department, just after 4 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 21000 block of Winchester Street on reports of a woman who had shot her husband and barricaded herself in the bedroom. 

Local 4 cameras witnessed several police officers coming and going from the home, just south of Inglenook Park.

A SWAT team, a large armored tactical vehicle, fire crews and paramedics are on the scene.

Police said they found the body of a man on the home's kitchen floor and are attempting to talk the woman out of the house peacefully.

Michigan State Police are assisting the Southfield Police Department with the situation.

