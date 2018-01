TROY, Mich. - A woman was charged with retail fraud after she was apprehended with her two daughters at the Apple Store on Big Beaver Road, Troy police said.

According to authorities, the 32-year-old woman entered the store with her 9-year-old and 1-year-old daughters on Dec. 19 at approximately 5:35 p.m.

Loss prevention staff stopped the woman after she attempted to steal $214.85 worth of merchandise, police said.

