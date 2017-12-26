News

Woman shot in chest at Christmas party on Detroit's west side

Police say argument in hallway sparked shooting

By John Steckroth - Editor
DETROIT - A woman was shot in the chest Tuesday morning during a Christmas party on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the New Rosedale House on West McNichols Road.

According to police, two women were arguing in the hallway of the apartment complex and one of the women pulled out a gun.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital. She is listed in temporary serious condition.

No other information was released about the shooter.

