Woman shot in the face multiple times at Detroit home

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 19000 block of Hartwell Street.

DETROIT - Detroit police have launched an investigation into a nonfatal shooting that left a woman critically injured Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 19000 block of Hartwell Street.

According to police, family members were woken to the sound of gunshots in the home and discovered the victim was shot multiple times in the face. The victim is between the age of 45 and 50 years old.

She was transported to a hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

After calling police, the family discovered one of its vehicles were taken, along with the keys.

The vehicle is a 1998 Gray Chrysler Concorde, with the license plate number EAR-9741. The last six digits of the VIN number is 225390. The shooter has not been identified.

If you have any informaiton call police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.