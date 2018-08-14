Woman shot, killed in Walled Lake; boyfriend in custody

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning inside her home on West Maple Road about a mile west of Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake.

The 29-year-old woman was found shot to death. Her 25-year-old boyfriend was taken into custody.

Aaron Andrews, who lives nextdoor to the couple, said he heard a loud argument. There was screaming and things being thrown, then he heard gunshots.

Andrews also said there was a 4-year-old girl and an infant girl at the home -- they were not injured. He said the suspect -- the victim's boyfriend -- ran from police but was later caught.

"She had just knocked on my door, so I thought he was going to try to kill witnesses. So I, after the shots, got my shoes on and was going to run for my car but then I heard his door opening at the same time I opened my door, so I just ran off the property and called the cops a little bit later," he said.

The Walled Lake chief of police is expected to offer more information later on Tuesday morning.

