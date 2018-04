A woman was shot in Detroit near Melbourne and Woodward and drove herself to the Detroit Police 12th precinct Sunday night. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An investigation is underway after a woman was allegedly shot while driving a vehicle.

She drove herself to the Detroit Police 12th precinct. The woman said she was shot near Melbourne Street and Woodward Avenue, just east of the Lodge Freeway.

A possible motive or suspect description has not been released yet. No other information is known at this time.

