Woman shot while sitting on couch in drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday after she was shot while sitting on the couch during a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side.

The woman is expected to be OK after being struck by three bullets around 10:50 p.m. Monday as she watched television and talked on the phone at her home on Wisconsin Street between Wyoming Avenue and Pennington Drive.

The woman was shot twice in her left arm and once in her left breast, family members said.

For the most part, not much happens in the quiet neighborhood on Detroit’s west side.

“All I hear is bop, bop, bop, bop,” said Joe Lake, who lives across the street.

“Thank God my kids were asleep," Lake said. "I was sleeping on the couch."

Minutes later, he saw police lights.

“They ran in the house, about 10 police," Lake said. "Then, the lady came out. She got a little bandage on her arm. She’s been shot, but thank God she’s alright."

