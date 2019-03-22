Woman stabbed multiple times in Pontiac; man, woman taken into custody

The victim was able to identify her attacker and provide deputies with a description of the attacker's vehicle, which had fled the scene.

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are investigating an incident involving a 42-year-old Pontiac woman who was stabbed in the 10 block of north Shirley Street.

While responding to the incident Friday, police found the victim in the street stabbed multiple times.

The victim was able to identify her attacker and provide deputies with a description of the attacker's vehicle, which had fled the scene.

Deputies responding to the scene located the fleeing vehicle and stopped it, police said. A female driver and male passenger were in the vehicle.

The passenger was later identified as the main person of interest. Both the passenger and driver were taken into custody. Deputies located the knife used in the attack. The female driver is a 37-year-old Pontiac resident. The male passenger is a 42-year-old Pontiac resident.

Paramedics arrived and stabilized the victim. She was transported by paramedics from Star EMS to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for treatment. The victim is listed in stable condition.

The driver and passenger were transported to the Pontiac Substation to speak with detectives. Both the man and woman were lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.