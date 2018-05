RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - One woman is dead and another woman is in custody after a fatal stabbing in River Rouge Monday afternoon.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Coolidge Highway. Sources say the suspect stabbed the victim several times. It isn't known why the suspect stabbed the victim, but the two women knew each other.

The suspect is in custody. The name of the victim has not been released.

