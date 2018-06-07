Woman steals $500 in wine from Bloomfield Township Kroger, police say

Police say this woman stole more than $500 in wine from Kroger in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said are searching for a woman who stole hundreds of dollars' worth of wine from a Kroger in Bloomfield Township, officials said.

On May 29, the woman walked into the Kroger at 4099 Telegraph Road and removed the security caps on multiple bottles of wine, police said. She walked out of the store without paying for the wine, according to authorities.

Officials said she stole more than $500 in wine on two different occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

