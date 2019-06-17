Woman steals car from Bloomfield Township dealership during test drive, officials say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman stole a car from a dealership in Bloomfield Township after asking to take it on a test drive, according to authorities.

The woman walked into Page Honda at 1819 Telegraph Road at 4:31 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

She asked to test drive a gray 2019 Honda Accord and failed to return, a salesperson said.

The woman is described as 45 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 210 pounds.

Officials are still investigating.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

